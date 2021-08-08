Former Blades boss praises Sheffield Wednesday after Owls are held at Charlton Athletic

Wednesday and Charlton slogged it out in the capital on Saturday evening as their League One campaigns got underway, however neither was able to fashion any truly clear cut chances over the course of 90 minutes before the referee called time at the end of an attritional affair.

Nigel Adkins, who is hoping his side can form a push for promotion back into the Championship this season, believed that his side forced the Owls into some excellent defensive play, and also praised the atmosphere that was created by the supporters in the ground.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the former Sheffield United boss said, “I thought it was a good game… I thought it showed a lot of commitment from our players. I thought Sheffield Wednesday had to defend very, very well at times. I thought the stadium was rocking, especially in the second half. That's what we wanted, wasn’t it. 17 months without fans in the stadium and the players have given the fans something to cheer about and get behind them, and the fans have certainly got behind the players.

“We had some good chances to go and score, unfortunately we didn’t capitalise… another time. I know that there was an opportunity late on for them in the game and it just showed how the game went all the way to the end; it didn’t peter out for the first game of the season. We looked fit, we looked strong, we had a big variety in our play. It was a challenging pitch today because of the weather, but we had a good variety where we could get into the attacking third of the pitch and create some good opportunities from there.”