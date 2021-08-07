Crucial Callum Paterson update after worrying scenes in Sheffield Wednesday's opening game

Callum Paterson had to be stretchered off for Sheffield Wednesday at Charlton.

‘Pato’ was brave in the 10th minute as he mucked in defensively to stop Charlton Athletic from taking the lead, but he paid for his efforts as he took a hefty whack on the head that saw him laid out on the field for some time.

Ultimately eight minutes were added at the end of the first 45 because of the treatment that the Scottish international was receiving, however concern over his wellbeing has now been eased after Darren Moore revealed that he’s come out of it with ‘a shiner’ on the back of his head, but nothing worse at this stage.

"We’re really pleased to see him in there, sat up with the boys and smiling. They don’t give him any sympathy, but for me he stopped a certain goal there. It was a brave, brave header, but unfortunately he got taken out for it. He’ll do the protocol for that, and we’re hoping that in the next 24/48 hours he doesn’t suffer any reactions to it.”

When asked if he’d be out of action for a spell, Moore replied, “He may have a spell out, I’m not sure on the protocol, but whatever it is we’ll follow it. It’s important for his health - but hopefully he’ll have no reactions and he can join up with the team. I’ll get advice from the doctor.”