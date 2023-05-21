“You’ve got to die on the pitch for the club.” They were the words of Barry Bannan in Sheffield Wednesday’s team huddle just before 8pm on Thursday night.

To say that the Owls were up against it would be an understatement, but despite being written off at every turn, Bannan, Darren Moore and the rest of the team believed that a 4-0 deficit wasn’t insurmountable.

It was electric inside Hillsborough in the build-up, but down on the pitch the Wednesday skipper made himself heard to those that mattered most, the 10 others who’d be starting alongside him against Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media afterwards, he revealed what he told them…

“What I said to them in the huddle was that that could be a lot of people’s last game for Sheffield Wednesday, because of contracts and that. So I said to just give everything you’ve got an die on the pitch for the club.

“I spoke about how it’s been a terrific season, but that we didn’t want to go out on a whimper. Even if they scored first, it didn’t matter, just give your all – and you’ve seen that out there. Everybody dying for the badge on the pitch. That’s what happens when you’re all together and all believe - nights like this can happen.”

It wasn’t just on the night either though, with Bannan explaining that he’s been on at them all week in their WhatsApp group – trying to hype them up for what he genuinely thought could be a massive victory.

Owls Manager Darren Moore gathers his players into a huddle before the penalty shoot out Pic Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been in the group chat all week,” he told The Star. “Because there have been signs. Man City’s 4-0 against supposedly the best team in the world. Barcelona went 3-0 up in the first half against Espanyol. City were beating Everton away 3-0. So there were little things.

“I know they’re top teams, with top players above us, but we’re at the level where we’re above Peterborough in the league - so in that way it’s similar.

“I was just saying, ‘These are doing it, so we can do it’. They beat us 4-0, so why can’t we beat them 4-0, because this is more hostile than Peterborough.

“We said if we could get an early goal, which we’ve done a lot at Hillsborough, then the place erupts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad