News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s mystery Sheffield Wednesday absence explained

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru wasn’t on the bench for Sheffield Wednesday as they completed a monumental turnaround against Peterborough United.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st May 2023, 11:00 BST

Dele-Bashiru has played 40 games across all competitions for the Owls this season, contributing five goals and four assists, but was nowhere to be seen at Hillsborough on Thursday night when they booked their spot at Wembley.

With his contract expiring there were plenty of eyebrows raised regarding his whereabouts, but Darren Moore has confirmed that he was missing due to an injury that he sustained at Middlewood Road – suggesting that he could be back in contention for the play-off final.

Read More
‘By now I’m shaking...’ - Tommy Craig enduring Owls’ play-off madness
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He took a knock in training yesterday,” Moore told the media. “There was a clash and he hurt the top of his knee. He came in this morning, and wasn’t able to shake it off, so that meant that he wasn’t able to make it… But hopefully he’ll be back (for the final).”

Wednesday still have a whole host of players unavailable for the final due their various ailments, but there will be hope that both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa are fine for the trip to the capital after they were substituted on Thursday following knocks that they picked up.

Neither seemed to be in discomfort during the celebrations at the end of the game, though, and with over a week until the game against Barnsley there’s time for them to recover from any minor niggles that they may have picked up.

Wednesday face the Reds on May 29th in London, with the game getting underway at 3pm.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be back for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Wembley. (Steve Ellis)Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be back for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Wembley. (Steve Ellis)
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could be back for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Wembley. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Forestieri’s dismisser chosen as ref for Wednesday’s play-off final

Related topics:Darren MoorePeterborough UnitedWembleyHillsborough