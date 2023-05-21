Dele-Bashiru has played 40 games across all competitions for the Owls this season, contributing five goals and four assists, but was nowhere to be seen at Hillsborough on Thursday night when they booked their spot at Wembley.

With his contract expiring there were plenty of eyebrows raised regarding his whereabouts, but Darren Moore has confirmed that he was missing due to an injury that he sustained at Middlewood Road – suggesting that he could be back in contention for the play-off final.

“He took a knock in training yesterday,” Moore told the media. “There was a clash and he hurt the top of his knee. He came in this morning, and wasn’t able to shake it off, so that meant that he wasn’t able to make it… But hopefully he’ll be back (for the final).”

Wednesday still have a whole host of players unavailable for the final due their various ailments, but there will be hope that both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa are fine for the trip to the capital after they were substituted on Thursday following knocks that they picked up.

Neither seemed to be in discomfort during the celebrations at the end of the game, though, and with over a week until the game against Barnsley there’s time for them to recover from any minor niggles that they may have picked up.

Wednesday face the Reds on May 29th in London, with the game getting underway at 3pm.