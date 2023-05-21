Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, says that they had some ‘honest conversations’ after the first leg defeat at Peterborough United.

The long-serving Owls goalkeeper, who came through the club’s academy structures, made some big stops at Hillsborough on Thursday evening to make sure that Wednesday were able to complete their remarkable turnaround, coming from four goals down in the first leg to win on penalties.

‘Daws’ came under fire for his role in Peterborough’s first goal at the Weston Homes Stadium last week, but made one big save in the second half that – given what happened in the Hillsborough leg – would prove to be vital.

He didn’t save a penalty in the shootout, despite coming mightily close, but certainly played a big role in the greatest play-off comeback of all time.

The 27-year-old said that credit is deserved for those that believed, joking that the manner of the victory was in ‘classic Sheffield Wednesday fashion’.

“It was building blocks really,” Dawson told Sky Sports when asked about preparation. “We came in the day after the first leg, and that was a tough day. We had some honest conversations, and then credit to the staff because every single day they’ve built on those building blocks to give us more and more belief as the week has gone by.

“Then coming here, with that atmosphere behind us… It was incredible. They roared us home, and thankfully we were able to give them a great night after making it very difficult for ourselves in what seems to be classic Sheffield Wednesday fashion.”

Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson salutes the Kop. (Steve Ellis)

Dawson also heaped praise on his manager, Darren Moore, and his role in the turnaround.

“He’s been great for us,” Dawson added. “I don’t want to really talk about the fact that we got a record points total and didn’t get automatic, but he picked us back up from that. Then picked us back up again after the first leg to get us out there and playing the way that we did. What a night, I have no other words.”