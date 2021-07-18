The Owls travelled to Barnsley on Saturday for a midday kickoff at the Tykes’ Oakwell Training Ground, but it was a difficult day at the office for Darren Moore’s side as they were beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Williams and Clarke Oduor.

Both sides gave as good as they got in the first half as the sun came down and the heat increased, but Barnsley goalkeeper, Jack Walton, did what Cameron Dawson couldn’t do – and keep the opposition from scoring.

Walton kept out Olamide Shodipo, Julian Borner and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with excellent saves over the course of the 90 minutes, while both Dawson and second half goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, were beaten either side of the halftime whistle.

Schopp, who is getting used to his new surroundings since taking over from Valerien Ismael, said afterwards that his side are moving in the right direction.

He told the media, “It’s always important to get a good result, that’s one thing - but we’re also in the third week of preseason and we had some aims that we wanted to achieve… With the weather it was not easy, but there were a lot of things where I see that we’re going in the right direction. It was a good test against a good team, so I take a lot with me.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to West Bromwich Albion this week as Moore returns to his old stomping ground for a behind-closed-doors friendly.