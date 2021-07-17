Joey Pelupessy set to face Galatasaray as move confirmed following Sheffield Wednesday exit

Joey Pelupessy is moving to Turkey after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old left the Owls when his contract expired at the end of last month, and The Star had reported that there was interest in him from Turkey – among other countries – as he weighed up his next move.

Now though, with the 2021/22 season almost upon us, it has been confirmed that the Dutch midfielder has signed for Süper Lig side, Giresunspor, penning a two-year deal with the recently-promoted Turkish outfit.

The move was confirmed by the player’s agent, Revien Kanhai, of Forza Sports Group, who told Voetbal Internatonal, “Giresunspor is new in the highest level in Turkey next season, and wants to score high there… Apart from the fact that they have made a very good offer, Joey is especially enthusiastic about the adventure at a very ambitious club in a great competition.

“In addition, they have a beautiful, brand new and modern stadium and Giresun is located on the Black Sea. Joey, his father and a colleague of ours visited last week and that immediately gave us a very good feeling. There is also a new ambitious sporting director who has a good track record when it comes to a newly-promoted club.

“The first league game is against Galatasaray in a few weeks, Joey is really looking forward to that.”