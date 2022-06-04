The 28-year-old goalkeeper had an impressive campaign with Shrewsbury Town in 2021/22, keeping 14 clean sheets in League One and playing every single minute of their league campaign – playing 50 games in all competitions.

Reports last month suggested that the Owls were considering a move for the Slovakian shot-stopper, and while that may still be true, The Star understands that no approach has been made at this point in time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore is set to have a close look at Cameron Dawson in preseason after his strong promotion-winning loan spell with Exeter City last season, and it’s unlikely at this point that he’s decided whether he needs a new first choice goalkeeper or backup.

Marosi, who it’s thought has attracted interest from elsewhere in England, is unlikely to move from The Shrews without a chance at being a regular starter, and his current club would be reticent to let him leave.

That being said, it’s believed that Salop wouldn’t stand in the Slovak’s way should a reasonable offer be put on the table – though at this point in time it doesn’t appear that that has happened.

Whether anything comes of Wednesday’s reported interest in the goalkeeper remains to be seen, but his performances last season will certainly have put him on plenty of club radars as they plan for next season and beyond.

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town was linked with Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)