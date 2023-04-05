News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
32 minutes ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
11 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
12 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
14 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers

‘We’re not the only ones’ – Sheffield Wednesday stalwart rejects easy excuse for form wobble

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most experienced figures refuses to acknowledge their current injury malaise as an excuse for a form wobble that has seen them hand over their dominant position at the top of the League One table.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls do sit top of the division but you might not know it from the mood around the club, with five matches without a win having taken its toll on a large section of the club’s nervous fan base.

Vice-captain Liam Palmer said that while the return of the likes of Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson to different stages of their injury comeback is clearly a bonus for the squad, any focus on other injuries is too pronounced – from the outside at least.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday, he said, must shake themselves off and get on with it.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer. Pic: Steve Ellis.Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer. Pic: Steve Ellis.
Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“As a player, it’s part and parcel of football,” Palmer said. “We’re not the only team with players missing, that’s right the way through the football pyramid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Yes we’ve got some big players out but we have at different parts of the season and when they’ve been out injured or suspended and we’ve done OK.

“For me personally it’s about sticking to your task and your job and doing it to the best of your ability.”

The return of Wilks and Paterson to full-time training over the last couple of weeks sees the return not only of important players but big personalities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you are injured here they are still knocking about and in with the lads so it's not like they're coming in completely fresh but on a matchday it's good to have that,” Palmer said. “The thing is with those lads is that they like a laugh and a joke but when it gets down to business they're serious about their work which is good.

“It'll be good to get Pato back with his work ethic and he brings a different dynamic.

“For them watching it's as frustrating as it gets as a professional athlete. Every game is hard to watch and you go about supporting the team but you want to be a part of it. They're all desperate to get back and play a part in the run-in and hopefully we see them back as soon as possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Sheffield Wednesday striker makes huge leap in injury recovery – back in training this week

In-form Newcastle United man credits Sheffield Wednesday and Garry Monk with turning his career around

The 14 senior players set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer as things stand

Liam PalmerLeague OneMallik WilksCallum PatersonSheffieldNewcastle United