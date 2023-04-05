One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most experienced figures refuses to acknowledge their current injury malaise as an excuse for a form wobble that has seen them hand over their dominant position at the top of the League One table.

The Owls do sit top of the division but you might not know it from the mood around the club, with five matches without a win having taken its toll on a large section of the club’s nervous fan base.

Vice-captain Liam Palmer said that while the return of the likes of Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson to different stages of their injury comeback is clearly a bonus for the squad, any focus on other injuries is too pronounced – from the outside at least.

Wednesday, he said, must shake themselves off and get on with it.

Sheffield Wednesday vice-captain Liam Palmer. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“As a player, it’s part and parcel of football,” Palmer said. “We’re not the only team with players missing, that’s right the way through the football pyramid.

“Yes we’ve got some big players out but we have at different parts of the season and when they’ve been out injured or suspended and we’ve done OK.

“For me personally it’s about sticking to your task and your job and doing it to the best of your ability.”

The return of Wilks and Paterson to full-time training over the last couple of weeks sees the return not only of important players but big personalities.

“When you are injured here they are still knocking about and in with the lads so it's not like they're coming in completely fresh but on a matchday it's good to have that,” Palmer said. “The thing is with those lads is that they like a laugh and a joke but when it gets down to business they're serious about their work which is good.

“It'll be good to get Pato back with his work ethic and he brings a different dynamic.

“For them watching it's as frustrating as it gets as a professional athlete. Every game is hard to watch and you go about supporting the team but you want to be a part of it. They're all desperate to get back and play a part in the run-in and hopefully we see them back as soon as possible.”

