Sheffield Wednesday striker makes huge leap in injury recovery – back in training this week

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s injured cohort will make a positive leap forward in his recovery this week as he’s invited back into training with the main group.

Versatile Scotland international Callum Paterson has sat out of Owls action since suffering a hamstring issue at the start of February.

Working ahead of schedule in terms of initial fears, he could well play a part in Wednesday’s final run-in dependent on how his body reacts to a return to a full-time training schedule.

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Darren Moore made clear Paterson’s involvement will be carefully monitored as he looks to work towards match contention.

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson and Josh Windass are both currently sidelined with injury. (Steve Ellis)

Discussing his need to build ‘volume’ after a two-month lay-off, Moore responded to questions around whether that period of fitness building will be accelerated given the season will soon enter its final month and the need for more bodies – particularly up top.

“It’s all dependent on the individual,” Moore said. “First and foremost it’s his health but he needs the volume and to be back in with the main group. He has to get used to the quick-thinking, reacting to the ball.

“Everything he does now has all been structured in a way that is ‘Pato, I want you to do this, I want you to run to that, I want you to turn on the ball and do this’.

“Now that he’s ticked those boxes he has to be reactive with the ball in a group and get that quick-thinking. That’s the next stage of it.

“Once we see him doing that and we’ve ensured he’s had no reaction to the unpredictable movements that he’s got to do, then you start looking at him in terms of starting a game or being involved on a matchday.