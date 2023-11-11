News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

'Caught out' 'No impact' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after horror Millwall result

Sheffield Wednesday remain well and truly rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after a 4-0 defeat to Millwall.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT

Wednesday had started the fixture brightly, but had the stuffing knocked out of them when the visitors took the lead from a corner after just over half an hour.

It was a cold afternoon to forget as the Owls continued to fire blanks in front of goal. They had as many chances as the Lions, but took none of them - it was a game that was, in part, indicative of the way that the club's season has gone so far.

Here are our ratings after a torrid afternoon that nobody of a Wednesday persuasion will be looking back on with any pleasure:

A really tough day at the office for the Wednesday goalkeeper, who will be disheartened by the result at S6. It was his fumbled effort that left Harding to score the third and he didn't really managed make any saves.

1. Cameron Dawson - 4

A really tough day at the office for the Wednesday goalkeeper, who will be disheartened by the result at S6. It was his fumbled effort that left Harding to score the third and he didn't really managed make any saves.

Photo Sales
Put in as much effort as you'd expect from him, but nothing seemed to really go his way in what was a difficult encounter against Millwall. Had one good effort excellently saved.

2. Callum Paterson - 4

Put in as much effort as you'd expect from him, but nothing seemed to really go his way in what was a difficult encounter against Millwall. Had one good effort excellently saved.

Photo Sales
It was a mixed bag for Iorfa, who will probably be disappointed with the opening goal from the corner but also made some good recovery challenges and interventions as well.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 4

It was a mixed bag for Iorfa, who will probably be disappointed with the opening goal from the corner but also made some good recovery challenges and interventions as well.

Photo Sales
Diaby won't be looking back on this game with any fondness after he was caught out on numerous occasions and struggled to really make any impact in the heart of the Owls defence.

4. Bambo Diaby - 3

Diaby won't be looking back on this game with any fondness after he was caught out on numerous occasions and struggled to really make any impact in the heart of the Owls defence.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page