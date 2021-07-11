‘We’re close…’ – Darren Moore hopeful of new Sheffield Wednesday signings soon

The Owls have confirmed three signings over the summer so far, with David Agbontohoma joining their U23s and then Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo becoming their first senior team signing on Saturday.

Wednesday have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks, but Moore – speaking the day before Shodipo was announced by the Owls – says that they’re hoping to make more progress in the coming days in terms of sorting out a few new faces to come in and help their hopes of a promotion push at the first time of asking.

Things have started to get going at Hillsborough on the back of sorting out outstanding wage issues and the lifting of a transfer embargo, and the Owls boss is keen to get other new players in as soon as they can to add to Adeniran and Shodipo.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday beat Chester 2-0 on Saturday, Moore said, “We’ve started, and the next week is going to be a busy week really… The quicker I can get them in, the better it is. The reason I say that is that we can get them settled in quickly – so we just want to get moving now and get the players in that we feel we need in the team to get more balance and bite.

“We’re close, but obviously with players, seeing and identifying them is the easy bit. Getting them over the line, goodness me, that’s really where the hard work is. You can get them up to a point, but to get pen on paper, that bit can be so hard. I can say to you that there are players near, but they can be near and so far away because of getting them over the line.

“Hopefully we’ll have some more news in the week.”

Darren Moore wants more new signings at Sheffield Wednesday. (Nigel French/PA Wire)