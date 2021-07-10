Wednesdayites, pies and rock & roll... - Sheffield Wednesday overcome Chester in confident display

Sheffield Wednesday gave plenty of players a runout at Chester today.

It was Barry Bannan and Josh Windass that really stood out in the first half, with the former dictating play from the centre of the park – getting forward a lot more than we’re used to of late – and Windass playing a part in a number of Wednesday chances.

The best chance, however, saw him cut onto his right after being found by Bannan, and he expertly bent it into the top corner, leaving Chester goalkeeper, Louis Gray, with absolutely no chance.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that though, both Callum Paterson and Andre Green could (and probably should) have opened the scoring, and afterwards there were chances for Julian Börner and Bannan to add to their tally.

New signing, Dennis Adeniran, put in a tidy enough performance in the middle, but despite the domination, it was just 1-0 at the break.

Moore made 10 in total, with everybody except Chey Dunkley making way at the break. A couple of unnamed trialists came on, and the likes of Alex Hunt, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Korede Adedoyin among those that were given a chance to show what they could do.

And all three of them combined early in the second half, with Dele-Bashiru ultimately finding Adedoyin in the box… The attacker turned on a time and fired it hard and low past Louis Gray to double the Owls lead.

Things were a lot more even in the second half as the Seals came into the game a bit more, but even with that said, second half goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, wasn’t really forced into any sort of real action, and it was a comfortable display for the most part.

Hunt came closest to making it three, but his thunderbolt from outside the box crashed against the post and back out. It would’ve been some goal, but it wasn’t to be. A couple of freekicks aside, the young midfielder will have been pleased with his efforts this afternoon.