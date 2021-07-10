Darren Moore on confident Sheffield Wednesday win and Dennis Adeniran's first Owls outing

Darren Moore was pleased with Sheffield Wednesday's performance against Chester.

Josh Windass and Korede Adedoyin got the goals for Wednesday as they ran out as 2-0 winners against the Seals on Saturday, putting in a confident performance as they gave 21 players a chance to get minutes into their legs and get back to winning ways following their 3-1 defeat to Celtic earlier in the week in Wales.

There was a start for the club’s latest addition, Dennis Adeniran, who put in a solid 45 minute display just an hour or so after being officially announced, and Moore says it was a good day at the office.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said after the game, “We’re just coming to the end of our two weeks, so the players are still finding their touch and consistency and that… Today was all about the game.

“Yesterday I really worked them in training, I overloaded them more than I ever would do for a game - but that’s all part and parcel of preseason.

“I thought they did well for 45 minutes, and the markers that they hit, and then the younger lads came on and I thought they moved the ball really well and got after them. It was a nice accomplished performance, and a massive tick.

“Everyone has had 45 minutes again, and they’ve come through another tough week.”

Meanwhile, on the topic of the club’s newest signing, Moore said he was pleased for him – but admits he’s got to get match fit again.

The Owls boss said, "It was really good for Dennis… I said to him that he’s looking really fit and strong, but you can be fit and strong - match fitness is a totally different thing. I think he was gasping for his second wind there!

“But that’ll have done the world of good. We’ve got another game on Tuesday, and it’s another chance for him to get some more minutes.”