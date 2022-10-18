“We’ll see..” Lee Gregory speaks out on his Sheffield Wednesday contract intention

The Owls forward scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Cambridge United at the weekend, tripling his tally for a season in which he has earned widespread plaudits for whole-hearted performances.

As reported by The Star, Gregory was the subject of potential interest from League One rivals Derby County towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory wants to extend his contract with the club beyond next summer.

Speaking in the minutes after the match, the man himself indicated that there may well have been something in those reports but made crystal clear where he wanted to play his football next season.

The former Stoke City man, a fan favourite at S6, is one of several senior players to be approaching the end of their current deal with the Owls, said there has of yet been no indication from the club as to whether they intend to offer him an extension.

Owls boss Darren Moore said last week that the club were not currently in contract talks with any players aside from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who they hope to nail down sooner rather than later.

He is known to be a huge fan of Gregory’s skillset and what he brings to the club on and off the field. There are months yet for negotiations to take place.

But a jovial Gregory – who turned 34 in August – said in an ideal world he’d get a new contract done and dusted as soon as possible.

Asked whether he was relaxed as to his future, he told The Star: “No. I want to stay here, I want to be here next year. But this is football, we'll see.”

Gregory’s double took Wednesday to within a point of the automatic promotion spots in League One and confidence is growing as to a sustained push at the top two this time out.

“It's a long season,” Gregory said. “We are just taking it one game at a time. We are not looking to three or four games in front.