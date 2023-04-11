Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, and his captain, Barry Bannan, have both been nominated for prestigious English Football League awards this season.

The Owls boss currently has his side top of the League One table going into their final five games, while Bannan picked up his 15th goal contribution of the season on Monday as Wednesday saw off Accrington Stanley with a 3-0 win at Hillsborough.

Now it’s been confirmed that the pair are on the shortlist for the Manager and Player of the Season awards for their efforts over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, however they do face stiff competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unexpectedly Moore is up against fellow title chasers, Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle) for his award, while Bannan is pitted against Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have never won an EFL Manager or Player of the Season award since they began in 2006, however have picked up the Good Sport award (Lee Bullen, 2006), Championship Apprentice Award award (Mark Beevers in 2008 and Will Trueman in 2021), PFA Player in the Community award (Reda Johnson, 2014) and Goal of the Season award (Marco Matias in 2016 and Bannan in 2022).

The Owls skipper also made the League One Team of the Season last time out, and is expected to do so again this time around when it’s announced.

Winners of the awards will be announced at the ceremony on April 23rd, the day after the Owls take on Exeter City in their penultimate home game of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad