The young Owls have had a strong campaign in 2021/22, putting together a good run of form in the PDL and also pushing on in the FA Youth Cup before defeat to Category 1 outfit, Blackburn Rovers, last month.

Now, after their cup disappointment, they’re hoping to make a go of winning the league title this year, however saw their chances dented on Tuesday afternoon in a 3-1 home loss to the Blades.

Things started so well when young starlet, Leojo Davidson, scored from close range in the opening five minutes - though their joy didn’t last long as Sydie Peck levelled up in the seventh minute.

And things got worse seven minutes later as Josh Smith made it 2-1, slotting home from the back post to give the visitors the lead.

Wednesday nearly hit back straight away as Andy Holdsworth’s side won a penalty just before the 20-minute mark, but Davidson saw his effort saved by Callum Hiddleston and the chance was gone.

Theo Williams then made it 3-1 to United just before the break, a goal that would ultimately seal the win - and a derby double - for the red and white half of the city.

Wednesday tried to get themselves back into the second half, however there were no more goals from either side as the Blades leapfrogged their neighbours to go third in the table and maintain their 13-game unbeaten run.

While defeat will be a gut-punch for the young Owls, they’re far from out of the title race with nine matches left to play, and do still have the top two teams – Coventry City and Barnsley – left to play as they seek to close the four-point gap on the league leaders.