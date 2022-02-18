Sheffield Wednesday's League One rivals land £13m former Everton man in surprise deal

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals, Burton Albion, have completed the signing of former Everton man, Oumar Niasse.

By Joe Crann
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:52 pm

The shock signing was confirmed this morning, with the 31-year-old free agent having penned a deal to join the Brewers after a short stint training at the club.

Niasse has 12 Premier League goals to his name for Everton and Hull City, and also had a loan spell with Cardiff City in 2018/19.

Burton’s manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, told the club’s official website, “We are obviously aware that Oumar has been out of training for a while since he left Huddersfield… He’s been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

“We know he’s made over 50 Premier League appearances, and he’s shown us that he can add something to the squad that we have – hopefully he’ll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly.”

Oumar Niasse has signed for Burton Albion.
