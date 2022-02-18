Sheffield Wednesday injury boost after defender is spotted back in training

Dunkley hasn’t played for Wednesday since sustaining an injury late last year in the defeat to Sunderland, and has been a big miss for the Owls after putting together an incredibly good run of form at the heart of their defence.

Now though, as Darren Moore prepares his side to face Doncaster Rovers this weekend, pictures have been released that show the 30-year-old back out on the grass alongside his teammates at Middlewood Road as he closes in on a potential return to action.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as an added boost for Moore after he welcomed both Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa back to training recently, however it remains to be seen when any of the defensive trio will be deemed fit enough to return to action, with the Owls boss suggesting that they could play some in-house games and/or U23 matches before being thrown back into a League One encounter.

Wednesday have had a bit of a nightmare on the injury front this season, with their defence being hit incredibly hard at various stages – so much so that the likes of Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson have both been used as central defenders in certain parts of the campaign.

But with Iorfa, Dunkley and Gibson all making good progress, the Wednesday boss will be hopeful that those issues are now close to being somewhat behind them – even if there are still questions over when Harlee Dean will be able to return to action.