Sheffield Wednesday man out for one or two months after ligament damage

‘Fizz’ was starting to get plenty of regular game time under Darren Moore this season, playing 19 games for the Owls in League One before picking up an unfortunate injury in the 2-0 win over Morecambe.

The 21-year-old had to be taken off at the break that night at Hillsborough after a collision in the first half, and scans conducted after the game showed that he had sustained ligament damage to his ankle – an injury that could keep him out for four to six weeks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with the player working hard on his rehabilitation, there are hopes that he could potentially be back available towards the end of March, however only time will tell with regards to how much progress he is able to make.

Wednesday have had a nightmare of a season on the injury front in 2021/22, and are currently in double figures in terms of the players unavailable for selection, but there said to be a number of players such as Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson and Lee Gregory that are making good progress.

For Dele-Bashiru, he’ll be hoping that he gets the chance to add to his match minutes in the not-so-distant future – and Moore will no doubt welcome the opportunity to get him back amongst things when the opportunity arises.

FDB was taken off in the same game that Wednesday lost Harlee Dean and Josh Windass to injury, however is likely to be back in action before either of his teammates.