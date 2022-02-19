Sheffield Wednesday’s Harlee Dean boost as Darren Moore gives key injury update

The experienced centre back picked up a calf injury just a few minutes into his second game in Wednesday colours earlier this month, and looked devastated as he left the field of play during the 2-0 win over Morecambe.

Moore has been reticent to give details on exactly when the centre back could return to action for the Owls, but he has now confirmed that the Birmingham City loanee faces weeks – rather than months – one the sidelines with his calf problem.

Speaking to The Star, Moore explained, “I’d like to say that it’s weeks with Harlee, rather than months… He’s making some wonderful progress, and long may that continue.

“I’ve said to Harlee that when he does come back, we want him to stay back - so as much as he wants to get back out there as quick as possible, it’s important that he comes back and stays back.

“There is still a lot of football and a lot of games to be played this season, and we’ll certainly need his experience and his knowhow for the latter parts of the season.”

Dean is just one of several key players that are currently unavailable for selection for Moore, with the Owls boss having to change things around on a regular basis to accommodate the sheet number of injury concerns that the club have been dealing with.