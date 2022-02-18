Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory update ahead of big Doncaster Rovers clash

The Owls have been missing their top scorer since the defeat to Oxford United this month, with the club’s number nine suffering a foot injury that has seen him join the long list of players sidelined at Hillsborough.

It was indicated that the 33-year-old could potentially get himself back in contention for the game against Rovers tomorrow, however it has now been confirmed that he will not be playing a part in the fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Doncaster, Moore explained, "With Lee, he’s another one that we won’t be risking for this game… We don’t want to risk him because it’s not just about one game - it’s about all the other games we have in quick succession, and the turnaround. So yeah, he won’t be risked for this game, no.”

Meanwhile, Moore also revealed that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could face a spell out after picking up a knock in the defeat to Rotherham United, while Sam Hutchinson is ‘50/50’ for this weekend after he also sustained a bit of a niggle this month.

The Owls boss seemed to suggest that none of the players the club currently has out injured would be back for the game against Rovers on Saturday, meaning that he’s likely to be dealing with the same squad that lost to Rotherham United – albeit without Mendez-Laing and possibly Hutchinson available.