Sheffield Wednesday's Chey Dunkley plan outlined as Owls plot his return to action

The experienced centre back hasn’t played for the Owls at all in 2022 so far after being forced off in the 5-0 defeat to Sunderland at the end of last year, but it does appear that he’s being lined up to get himself into Darren Moore’s plans once again as the business end of the 2021/22 campaign draws closer.

Wednesday have had a torrid time on the injury front this season, and at one point were so short of central defenders that they were forced to use Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson in the roles, but now – after Dominic Iorfa played in a 1-0 defeat for the U23s against Crewe Alexandra – it feels like things may well be easing off for the Owls boss.

When asked about whether Dunkley would follow in Iorfa’s footsteps, Moore explained, “With our injured players, we have got to utilise our U23s... It is for them to get some football specific movement and to react to the ball. It helps tactically to get your feet in the right position as you lose your timing. It was great to see Dom play 60 minutes, with no reactions at all. I am really pleased for him.

“Chey Dunkley will be following the same route in terms of minutes. He is back out there with us so is looking for a little bit of game time to tick all the right boxes with his recovery and get him back in the first team. We welcome Dom and Chey back - they are two imposing figures and two important players for us.”

Wednesday could have Sam Hutchinson back in action this afternoon when they take on Charlton Athletic, while Iorfa is also said to be in contention for a return to the matchday squad after his turnout for Neil Thompson’s side earlier in the week.

Dunkley has played 16 League One games for the Owls so far this season and will be hoping to add to that tally again as soon as possible.