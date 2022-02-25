Wednesday supporters have followed their team around the country in numbers over the course of 2021/22, but the club have called out the ‘minority’ that are causing problems for what is a tremendous fan base.

The statement from the club this evening read, “Following an increasing number of disturbing incidents involving our supporters, both at Hillsborough and away from home, the Owls are joining forces with the EFL and national authorities to reiterate the behaviour expected of fans whilst attending football matches.

“The UK Football Policing Unit published in-depth data in early 2022 covering the first half of the season, in which some extremely concerning trends were apparent.

“Primarily, football-related arrests grew to record levels, alongside a similar number of reported incidents of disorder.

“Sadly, a minority of Sheffield Wednesday supporters continue to undermine the family values central to the ethos of our club and together we must stamp it out.

“Sanctions are in place for any individual/s proven to be in breach of EFL Ground Regulations, which will be applied when necessary.

“Regulations must be adhered to both at Hillsborough and away from home – anyone breaking these rules, home or away, will be liable to the same sanctions.“The Owls are proud to report sell-out followings at almost every stadium we visit, alas the behaviour of a minority could lead to reduced allocations for the majority.