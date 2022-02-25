Key Sheffield Wednesday pitch update as Charlton Athletic come to Hillsborough

The Owls boss has stated that he has no concerns of the match against the Addicks being in jeopardy after the Owls’ last home game – with Accrington Stanley –was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, with the encounter set to go ahead as planned despite the worrying weather across the UK this week.

There were several flood warning across Sheffield recently and the levels of the River Don outside Hillsborough raised up alarmingly, however things have now settled down and Moore insists that the field at S6 is now in ‘good condition’ and ready to play on once again.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game this weekend, the Wednesday manager explained, "The pitch is fine… It’s in good condition. We’ve had a nice spell with the weather, and it’s dried things out. And because it’s been dry we’ve been able to work on it, so it’ll be fine by the time we arrive for the game.”

He also went on to tell The Star, “There’s been some wonderful work done on the pitch to get it into a playable state, which is great, and we’re thankful for all the work and efforts that have gone into it. Obviously the weather has helped as well… When the weather is like this, it helps it a lot… The forecast is good for today and tomorrow as well, so that’s excellent.”

Wednesday play host to Charlton at 3pm tomorrow as they look to try and get back into the League One Play-Off places with a win over Johnnie Jackson’s side on home soil after drawing 0-0 on the opening day of the season.

The Owls had two games called off this month, with their away game against Fleetwood Town also falling foul of the weather after one of their stands at Highbury was damaged, however the matches against Accrington and the Cod Army have now been re-arranged for March 15th and April 26th respectively and Moore will be hoping for no more distractions after a tough few weeks.