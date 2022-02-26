Goals from George Byers and Callum Paterson sealed the win for the Owls as they moved up to sixth – two points ahead of seventh-placed Plymouth Argyle – and the result was never really in doubt to be honest.

Wednesday started brightly, and were comfortable from the fifth minute when Byers gave them the lead. They may have taken their foot off the gas in the second stanza, but it was a professional display and they didn’t really give the visitors a sniff at all.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players as they got back to winning ways on home soil:

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7 A quiet day at the office for the Wednesday keeper, who barely had a thing to do... Not a bad performance by any stretch - his distribution was solid and he was where he needed to be when he needed to be there. A comfortable showing. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Jack Hunt - 7 Another strong showing from the Owls wide man, who continued his impressive form in blue and white as he bombed up and down the right-hand side. Won the freekick that led to the first goal, and barely put a foot wrong. Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Sam Hutchinson - 8 Back in the XI, and back to his imposing best in the heart of the Wednesday backline... Hutchinson didn't put a foot wrong all game, and was incredibly tidy as the Owls picked up yet another clean sheet. A welcome addition back into the side, and a real leader as well. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Jordan Storey - 8 He's quickly made himself one of the first names on the Wednesday teamsheet with his performances in the backline. He's not that big, but his ability to constantly win aerial duels makes him so important. Tidied things up on many occasions. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales