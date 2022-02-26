The 29-year-old hasn’t played for the Owls since he was forced off in the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United - an injury that came as a major blow for Darren Moore given the fine form that he had found himself in.

Wednesday are starting to get a few faces back on the training ground now as the club’s injury list starts to finally ease off, with Lewis Gibson returning in the victory at Doncaster Rovers and the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson all getting back on the training ground – for Mendez-Laing, though, the wait goes on.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the attacker, Moore told The Star, “It is a difficult one… Mendez is due to be checked on over the next day or two. Once we have checked with him, we can give him more of a prognosis on time. But what I can tell you is that he is doing really, really well. And we don't anticipate him being too far away.”

He also added that there were no fresh concerns for this afternoon’s encounter, saying, “At the moment, no. We are all fine and let's hope this is the end of all our injuries from now until the end of the season.”

Wednesday face Charlton at 3pm this afternoon as they look to try and get themselves back into the Play-Off places by picking up another three points on home soil.