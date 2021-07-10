QPR man fits the bill as Darren Moore eyes another Sheffield Wednesday signing

Olamide Shodipo is a target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Star reported on Friday evening that the Owls were considering a move for the QPR wingman, with Moore known to be looking for at least one more wide player to come in ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Wednesday are thought to be close to wrapping up their first summer signing with ex-Everton midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, believed to have agreed terms to make the switch to Hillsborough – however he’s not been the only potential deal they’ve been working on.

It’s thought that the Owls are eyeing a loan swoop for Shodipo, who excelled in League One with Oxford United last season, however at this point it remains to be seen whether his current club would be willing to let him leave.

Talks are thought to be ongoing on several fronts as Moore looks to try and bring in some more new faces ahead of their first competitive fixture against Huddersfield on August 1st – with Renedi Masampu on trial and Tolaji Bola also thought to be a potential option going forward.

With Shodipo, he’s a player that would certainly be welcomed by Moore… With his Championship experience, his apparent willingness to play in League One for the Owls boss, and the fact that – at 24 – he’s no longer a youngster, it is potentially an exciting option for SWFC.

The winger - who can play on the left or right - got 11 goals and two assists as Oxford reached the League One Play-Offs last season and would certainly bring another dimension to the Owls attack, especially given that Josh Windass and Andre Green are the only senior players who have played out wide in the current squad.