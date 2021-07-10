Dennis Adeniran has joined Sheffield Wednesday. (via swfc.co.uk)

The Star reported earlier today that the 22-year-old midfielder had agreed terms to make the move to Hillsborough, and now the club have officially announced that he’ll be donning blue and white this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of that, fans are expected to get their first look at the former Everton man, with Darren Moore set to give him a runout at Deva Stadium when the Owls go up against Chester in today’s preseason friendly.

As is the usual way at Wednesday, there’s been no confirmation with regards to the length of his deal at S6, however the fact that he’s on board for their first season in League One will come as a huge boost to the Owls boss and his technical team.