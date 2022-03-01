It has been confirmed that 20-year-old Gilligan, who has started five times since the turn of the year, will ‘still remain out for up two weeks’ according to their assistant manager, Dino Maamria, however he also revealed that they have no fresh injury concerns on top of that.

But there will be two new faces in the Brewers side when compared to the team that they faced just a few weeks ago in a 2-0 victory, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink having snapped up a couple of free agents in Oumar Niasse and former Blade, Adlène Guédioura.

Niasse has already made three appearances for the club since joining earlier this month – and started his first game in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland – while Guédioura (who only made three appearances for United) was straight into the squad for the defeat to Shrewsbury, but only as a second half substitute.

Hasselbaink may look to start both of his experienced new signings at Hillsborough tonight as Burton look to end a three-game winless run, however will have it tough against a Wednesday side that have won six of their last seven League One matches.

A win for the Owls would take them above Sunderland and into fifth place in their hunt to climb up the table, but Moore is wary of their opponents and says that only their best will be enough to get the three points.