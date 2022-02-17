Wednesday have a number of key players who will be out of contract at the end of this season, all of whom could now open up talks with clubs outside England with regards to a precontract if they so wished.

The likes of Joe Wildsmith, Sam Hutchinson, Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are all known to be out of contract without options as things stand, while it’s thought that the club do have an option to extend with players such as Jack Hunt and Saido Berahino.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a number of younger players – who have spent time training with the first team – are also out of contract in the summer as their long-term Hillsborough futures remain up in the air.

When asked whether talks were underway with any of the players coming out of contract, Chansiri told the media, "Not yet. We have not made any decisions yet. We will talk later… Now the priority is for every player to push and try to get us promoted.”

Wednesday sought to wrap up long-term deals for Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Liam Palmer earlier in the season, but it would appear that decisions on Luongo and Co. will now only be made once it’s been confirmed what league the Owls will be playing their football in next season.

Darren Moore’s side could potentially climb into the top six this coming weekend when they take on Doncaster Rovers.