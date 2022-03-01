The Owls have been handed a large allocation for the game against the Gills, with the club giving Wednesday a total of 3636 seats at the Priestfield Stadium, including the full Brian Moore Stand (2,850 seats) - along with an additional 774 tickets for the covered Gordon Road Stand and 12 wheelchair spaces.

Darren Moore’s side have seen Wednesdayites travel in their numbers all over the country this season, with the club selling out the majority of their away allocations, and things aren’t expected to be any different when they face Gillingham on March 19th.

According to Kent Online, the home side ‘see the upcoming game as a great opportunity to bring in some much-needed revenue’ after their own support numbers dwindled, with only 3547 Gills fans heading to the 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon in their last home game.

Wednesday will be the biggest away support of the season so far at the Priestfield if – as expected – they do sell out their allocation, with Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town reportedly only bringing in excess of 2,000 supporters.

Wednesday - who have not won away at Gillingham since back in 1995 - still have games against Burton Albion, Lincoln City, Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley to go before their trip down south, but tickets are already on sale and are no doubt selling out fast.

Moore’s team face Burton this evening as they look to move up to fifth in League One.