Concerns over the fitness of Sheffield Wednesday talisman Barry Bannan can be eased, according to Xisco.

The Owls skipper made his comeback in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, having taken an injection to accelerate the healing process of an unknown injury.

Bannan played the full match and reported no issues to Xisco after the game.

It is the second time this season that the Scot has taken an injection to facilitate his involvement in a match after he did so in last month’s defeat at Hull City.

Xisco spoke in glowing terms on the work that has been done to manage Bannan’s comeback from an unconfirmed injury that sat him out of the weekend’s defeat to Ipswich Town.

“The management of Bannan was perfect over the last 20 days, with the international break. It was incredible,” he said.

“Now he is good, 100 per cent good. This is good news. We reduced the process with the injury, he played 90 minutes the other day at a good level. He felt nothing and is perfect to play the next one.

“I think we did a good job and the management of the medical service was perfect. Sometimes it is difficult to reduce the time.

“It was amazing. In the international break we arranged the situation and Bannan pushed himself to reduce the time.