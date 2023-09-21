News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Sheffield Wednesday background figures rendered ‘incredible’ after Barry Bannan treatment

Concerns over the fitness of Sheffield Wednesday talisman Barry Bannan can be eased, according to Xisco.

By Alex Miller
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls skipper made his comeback in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, having taken an injection to accelerate the healing process of an unknown injury.

Bannan played the full match and reported no issues to Xisco after the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is the second time this season that the Scot has taken an injection to facilitate his involvement in a match after he did so in last month’s defeat at Hull City.

Most Popular

Xisco spoke in glowing terms on the work that has been done to manage Bannan’s comeback from an unconfirmed injury that sat him out of the weekend’s defeat to Ipswich Town.

“The management of Bannan was perfect over the last 20 days, with the international break. It was incredible,” he said.

“Now he is good, 100 per cent good. This is good news. We reduced the process with the injury, he played 90 minutes the other day at a good level. He felt nothing and is perfect to play the next one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think we did a good job and the management of the medical service was perfect. Sometimes it is difficult to reduce the time.

“It was amazing. In the international break we arranged the situation and Bannan pushed himself to reduce the time.

“He finished the game with no problem and he felt nothing. He felt tired, for time to train it is not the same if you train alone. But it is good news.”