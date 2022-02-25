The Owls have a number of players in their U23 setup that are coming to the end of their current deals at Hillsborough, some of whom are training with the club’s first team at present, and face uncertain futures in blue and white.

Players such as Liam Waldock, Charles Hagan and Josh Dawodu are among the youngsters that will all see their current deals expire come July, and the Owls boss insists that having those conversations with the players is on his to-do list.

Speaking to The Star about what may lie ahead for the older players in the U23 setup, Moore explained, “What we wanted to try and do for the rest of the season was utilise the loan market with them with the teams in the non-league.

“We have had one or two clubs contract us for help with players and we’ve let them know about availability. So that’s something we keep looking at.

“But in terms of contracts, we haven’t made any decisions, however we will have a technical board meeting where we’ll discuss those youngsters and their development pathway with the academy manager and academy staff.

“We’ll discuss where they need to go in terms of whether they should continue with us, or if it’s the end of the road and they need to go and play some football elsewhere.

Liam Waldock faces an uncertain future at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Those things haven’t been discussed yet, but they’ll be discussed soon… I’m a firm believer of not standing in the way of players.

“If we don’t feel that they aren’t where they need to be at in terms of impacting our first team, then we won’t stand in their way.”