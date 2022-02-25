Byers has been a key component in the heart of the Wednesday midfield in recent weeks, playing a starring role alongside Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo as he chipped in with a couple of goals and showed supporters what they’ve been missing out on while he was injured.

Now though, with the 25-year-old looking to make up for lost time, he says that he’s starting to feel a connection growing with the fan base and admits that they give the players a little something extra.

Speaking to The Star about his growing relationship with the Wednesdayites, the midfielder said, “I feel like I’m starting to get a connection with the fans, which is great… I’ve played against Sheffield Wednesday in the past, and it’s a great place to come and play football - the atmosphere is incredible.

“And when the fans are on your side, there’s nothing better. They spur you on to run that extra mile, or make that extra tackle, or make that extra run into the box - because you know the fans are right behind you.”

Wednesday will be back on home soil this weekend as they host to Charlton Athletic when they will get another chance to climb back into the Play-Off positions, and no doubt those fans that Byers speaks of will have their part to play at S6 in the Owls' latest attempt to pick up three more points.