‘We want to win every game…’ - Sheffield Wednesday will respect Newcastle United’s U21s

The Owls begin their venture into the EFL Trophy tomorrow evening as they play host to the Premier League outfit’s youth side, with elements of the supporters not particularly looking forward to the encounter at Hillsborough.

But while it may split opinion for Wednesdayites, the Wednesday manager says that they’re out to win every game that they play, no matter who it’s against.

The Papa John’s Trophy, no matter how polarising, does offer the Owls a chance of a trip to Wembley and some silverware, and Moore says that they’re be taking the game seriously as they look to get their PJT campaign off to a winning start.

Speaking after the shock defeat to Morecambe, the Wednesday boss said, “We have the game against Newcastle on Tuesday and it’s one we’re looking forward to… We will take our medicine from Saturday and the best tonic is to get back out there and play.

“We will be taking this game seriously. We are representing Sheffield Wednesday and we want to win every game we play. We want to go as far as we can in the competition.

“We will see the shape of the boys on Monday morning and get to work for the game on Tuesday.”

