Watching with the Owls fans his old team at Morecambe, Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle. (Pic Steve Ellis)

The dribbling wizard, who played for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille before joining the Owls in 1992, became a cult hero at Hillsborough during his four-year spell, playing his part in one of the most successful spells in modern Wednesday history.

It’s been 25 years since the former winger last dazzled for the Owls, but he still maintains a major interest in the Owls and was once again spotted watching his former club this weekend as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Morecambe.

The 60-year-old was spotted in the stands alongside another Owls legend, Lee Bullen, as Wednesday were beaten thanks to an unfortunate own goal, and not for the first time this season having also attended the victory over Rotherham United earlier this month.

As you might expect, Waddle wasn’t short of admirers at either game, but was patient with his time as he took numerous pictures with plenty of adoring Wednesdayites throughout the course of his day.

And he’s confident that his former club have what it takes to get back up into the Championship at the first time of asking – though wonders what will happen if Darren Moore does manage to pull it off.

Speaking to SpaceCasino ahead of the Shrimps clash, the former England international said, “Getting out of this league’s a priority and to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking would be a great achievement for Darren. But then you’re looking at building a new team again, and where does Chansiri get the money?

"This is when the problems are going to start. They’re handling the situation well now and the team’s reacted to the fans being back in the stadium… At the minute I’d be very surprised if they don’t go up.”