Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, said over the weekend that they were still waiting on medical reports regarding the extent of Luongo’s hamstring problem after he picked up the injury late into a star performance in the 2-0 win over Rotherham United – but it does now appear that it’s a bad one.

While there’s been no official comment on the extent of Luongo’s problem just yet, Australian website, FTBL, are reporting that the injury ‘saw Luongo rip the hamstring from the bone’ and that it ‘may require surgery’.

The reports state that the Aussie international will play no further part in the remainder of Wednesday’s games this year, suggesting that he could only be back in action again in a few months’ time once 2022 gets underway.

If true, the news will come as another desperate blow for the 28-year-old, who has battled injury since arriving at Hillsborough from Queens Park Rangers, and he’ll no doubt be frustrated at yet another setback in his career.

Luongo hadn’t had any injury problems before joining the Owls, making 145 appearances in four seasons at QPR, but now looks set to spend more time in the physio room at Middlewood Road as he seeks to get back from his latest issue.

The Socceroos midfielder is into his final year at SWFC, and had been keen to show Wednessdayites what he was all about this season.