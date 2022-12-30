Darren Moore was pleased with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s efforts against Port Vale, however concerns over a Sheffield Wednesday departure remain given his contract situation.

Dele-Bashiru will see his current Owls contract come to an end in six months’ time, and as of Sunday he will be legally allowed to have talks with any interested parties outside of England that may wish to try and bring him on board.

Talks with Wednesday have been ongoing for some time now as they look to keep the 21-year-old at Hillsborough, but things have gone quiet since the Wednesday manager said in October that they were at the ‘latter stages’ of their discussions.

When asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of losing the former Manchester City man, however, Moore didn’t seem too worried.

“The boy just wants to play football,” he told The Star. “And we just want him to play football. I thought it was another good performance from him, he gave us a wonderful out and got us up the pitch.

“He might have added to his goals for the season, and could’ve got the sixth, but I was really pleased with him.”

The Owls boss went on to say that there’s a lot more to come from the talented midfield man, but seemed to suggest that they weren’t any closer to getting a deal done than they have been in the past.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's Sheffield Wednesday future remains very much up in the air.

“If we get any closer we’ll come back to you,” Moore said. “But at the moment we’ve just been focusing on playing games.

“We all love him here, the crowd loves him, he’s found a place here and is playing some good football.

“There’s more to come from him, and that’s the thing. What you’ve seen, there’s more… He’s got to keep building on performances like that.”

