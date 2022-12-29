Sheffield Wednesday have a fresh injury concern after captain, Barry Bannan, limped off on Thursday night.

Bannan has been a key figure for the Owls for a long time now, especially given his impressive run without injury, however he was unable to complete the 2-1 victory over Exeter City earlier this month after he picked up what looked like a hamstring injury in the first half.

He recovered quickly though, and after it was confirmed that the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared he was able to regain his starting place earlier this week when Wednesday picked up an important 2-1 win away at Fleetwood Town.

Now though, there are fresh concerns about the experienced midfield star after he hobbled off the field after 25 minutes against Port Vale.

He received treatment on the pitch before being replaced, however it was deemed too serious for him to continue and he was ultimately replaced by Will Vaulks.

Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, says that he’s unsure how serious the matter is, admitting that he doesn’t even know what the injury is at this point in time.

“I don’t even know yet if it’s a reoccurrence of his previous injury,” he told the media. “I’ve not even seen him.

Barry Bannan had to go off against Exeter City, and now again against Port Vale. (Steve Ellis)

“My head was in the game and on getting the three points. I’ve not seen my medical team, so I can’t even tell you if it’s his ankle, thigh or hamstring. We’ll assess him in the morning…

“We didn’t want to see Baz come off, but he has. What I was really pleased with was the way Will Vaulks came on - special recognition to him, because he came in and it didn’t jolt us too much. The energy, vigour and solidity that he gave us was excellent.”

The 2-0 victory saw the Owls go level with Ipswich Town in second place in League One, while also extending their unbeaten run to 12 games in the division as they ended the calendar year on a high.

