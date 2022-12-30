Darren Moore addresses concerns over expiring Sheffield Wednesday contracts

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s not overly concerned about the fact that several players will soon enter in into the last six months of their contracts.

The Owls have a whole host of key players that will technically be allowed to sign precontracts elsewhere on Sunday, and several fans have are worried about the prospect of losing players while they push for promotion out of League One.

But, in his role as manager, Moore says that as long as they’re contracted to the club then he won’t be worrying about things too much – saying that his focus remains on doing what needs to be done in order to seal promotion this season.

“It doesn’t concern me, because it’s just another part to the game,” he told The Star. “You can only control the controllables, and for the things outside of that, as a manager, if you spend your time worrying then you take away time from situations within the club that you need to focus on and put your energies into.

“All the players are under contract until the end of the season or beyond, they’re all contracted, and we feel that - as a group - we have a real focus, and we’re in a position in the league where we’re in a half decent position in terms of what we want to do.

“We keep challenging ourselves as a group every day to be better, and that’s the focus.

“The bits and pieces about January or the end of the season, there’s so many things that we can second guess now and then they don’t end up happening - so what’s the point in worrying?

Several Sheffield Wednesday players are out of contract in the summer.

“We just want to keep our focus and keep the momentum going.”

The transfer window will open up on Sunday as we enter into January, and will continue until the 31st when it closes at 11pm.

Wednesday are in the market for a couple of fresh faces in the upcoming window, however the Owls boss has said previously that he’s hoping it won’t turn out to be a particularly busy one for him and his recruitment team at S6.