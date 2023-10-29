Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that his side have to ‘enjoy playing’ after the Owls secured their first win of the season.

Röhl enjoyed a fantastic first game at Hillsborough as his side ran out as 2-0 winners over South Yorkshire rivals, Rotherham United, with Michael Smith’s two goals in the first half proving enough to secure three points at S6.

Wednesday played with a swagger and confidence that has rarely been seen over the past few months, and were well deserving of their victory against a side that also find themselves battling relegation in the Championship.

The German was delighted with the overall efforts of his side, and made clear what the club’s goal is this season.

Speaking to the media after the result, he said, "Now it’s about creating a winning mindset and we have to do everything with a smile because we have to enjoy playing football… We have trained hard in the last 10 days and now we’ve seen the direction of how we want to play.

"We scored two goals and got a clean sheet and a great performance with high-intensity performance against a difficult opponent. The short-term goal is to stay in the league and we need a lot of points. It would be amazing to create something special because the potential here is huge.”