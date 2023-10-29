‘Passes of silk’ ‘Maradona moment’ Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Rotherham United win
Sheffield Wednesday blitzed their way to a rampant home win against fellow strugglers Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon to signal what they hope will be the start of a Championship resurgence.
The Owls were excellent, playing their South Yorkshire neighbours off the field in a first in which they were slicker, hungrier and quicker to the ball before controlling a second half in which they could have easily stretched their lead.
The win signals a coming-good of the strides Wednesday made in terms of performance in the short time since Danny Röhl came into the club just a couple of weeks ago.
The atmosphere at S6 was one of a club ready to go again after a miserable run of form.
Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.