Sheffield Wednesday blitzed their way to a rampant home win against fellow strugglers Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon to signal what they hope will be the start of a Championship resurgence.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:58 GMT

The Owls were excellent, playing their South Yorkshire neighbours off the field in a first in which they were slicker, hungrier and quicker to the ball before controlling a second half in which they could have easily stretched their lead.

The win signals a coming-good of the strides Wednesday made in terms of performance in the short time since Danny Röhl came into the club just a couple of weeks ago.

The atmosphere at S6 was one of a club ready to go again after a miserable run of form.

Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.

Had to deal with some tricky backpass moments but did well. One claim in particular in the second half took some doing.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Had to deal with some tricky backpass moments but did well. One claim in particular in the second half took some doing.

Bit of a nervy start in which he was clattered a couple of times, but recovered strongly and quickly. Across for a vital tackle on 22 minutes and just went from there, bringing the ball out of defence, joining attacks and cutting out threats.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Bit of a nervy start in which he was clattered a couple of times, but recovered strongly and quickly. Across for a vital tackle on 22 minutes and just went from there, bringing the ball out of defence, joining attacks and cutting out threats.

Produced a big block early doors and continued a strong run of form. Won what came his way in the air and passed it well. Celebrated a block late on - worthy of a point on its own to be honest.

3. Bambo Diaby - 8

Produced a big block early doors and continued a strong run of form. Won what came his way in the air and passed it well. Celebrated a block late on - worthy of a point on its own to be honest.

Faced up nicely to Hugill and won some important headers - more than anyone else on the pitch. Yellow carded after one too many fouls just before the break.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

Faced up nicely to Hugill and won some important headers - more than anyone else on the pitch. Yellow carded after one too many fouls just before the break.

