Sheffield Wednesday blitzed their way to a rampant home win against fellow strugglers Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon to signal what they hope will be the start of a Championship resurgence.

The Owls were excellent, playing their South Yorkshire neighbours off the field in a first in which they were slicker, hungrier and quicker to the ball before controlling a second half in which they could have easily stretched their lead.

The win signals a coming-good of the strides Wednesday made in terms of performance in the short time since Danny Röhl came into the club just a couple of weeks ago.

The atmosphere at S6 was one of a club ready to go again after a miserable run of form.

Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.

1 . Cameron Dawson - 7 Had to deal with some tricky backpass moments but did well. One claim in particular in the second half took some doing.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - 8 Bit of a nervy start in which he was clattered a couple of times, but recovered strongly and quickly. Across for a vital tackle on 22 minutes and just went from there, bringing the ball out of defence, joining attacks and cutting out threats.

3 . Bambo Diaby - 8 Produced a big block early doors and continued a strong run of form. Won what came his way in the air and passed it well. Celebrated a block late on - worthy of a point on its own to be honest.