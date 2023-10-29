News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
Breaking

Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham United fans with Sheffield Wednesday brace

Sheffield Wednesday lead Rotherham United 2-0 at the break thanks to a brace from Michael Smith.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MArvin Johnson hasn’t been in any competitive Owls squad this season after being left unregistered by former manager, Xisco, however just a few fays into Danny Röhl’s tenure it was confirmed that a return was on the cards following the decision to have him back in training.

He’s on the bench today, as is young Bailey Cadamarteri, while in the team itself there are a number of changes from Plymouth Argyle as Di’Shon Bernard, Reece James, Callum Paterson and Smith all return to the starting XI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith, who was getting pelters from the away end from the word go, will have been well up for it - and he silenced them within a quarter of an hour, here’s how he did it:

Most Popular

And then he made it two!

Here’s how the teams line up:

Some prematch reading:

Answers demanded of Chansiri after latest major Owls concern

Wednesday match means more to Millers than any other, admits boss

Another blow for Wednesday as the club is placed under EFL embargo

Related topics:Rotherham United