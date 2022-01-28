The Owls were narrowly beaten by high-flying Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the tournament on Thursday night, losing 2-1 after Leojo Davidson had given them an early lead at Ewood Park.

Now though, following their exit, it’s been made clear that the team’s intentions are to climb back to the top of their division – and stay there until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Andy Holdsworth’s side are currently third in the Professional Development League North, and four points behind league leaders with three games in hand on them.

City rivals, Sheffield United, are four points behind them - also with three games in hand on Coventry - giving an extra bit of spice to next Saturday’s mini Steel City derby.

Jack Hall, who signed his first professional contract last year after turning 17, is eager to get back to business and show their mettle in the PDL.

Speaking after the game at Ewood Park, the England youth international said, "It’s been a good run, the lads have given everything and everyone put in a shift. But good things come to an end… We’re disappointed, but we’ll bounce back and learn from our mistakes. We go back into the league now and we win the league… That’s what we need to go and do. We need to bounce back, because the bounce back is just as important.”

And he’s not the only one, with Holdsworth explaining that all the talk in the dressing room afterwards was aiming to win the league title on the back of Thursday night’s loss.