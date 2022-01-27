Brave Sheffield Wednesday knocked out by Blackburn Rovers - but not without a fight

It ended 2-1 as the Owls’ FA Youth Cup journey came to an end, but they gave a good account of themselves against a Rovers side that have been flying this season.

And the hosts showed their quality early, dominating possession in the early stages of the game as they try to probe the Wednesday backline, but Holdsworth’s side stood firm and defended well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, largely against the run of play, Davidson drove at the opponents before letting rip just outside the box – it may have been on target anyway, but as things happen it took a big deflection and found a way past Goddard.

After that, Rovers continued their dominance in terms of possession, but were left frustrated time and again by a well-drilled backline being well-marshalled by Cian Flannery.

Wednesday were dealt a blow after their captain, Caelan Kilheeney, went off injured, and then just before half time Rovers finally got level after Harrison Wood broke through and fired past Jack Hall.

The second half was more of the same, with Hall making a string of good saves to make sure Wednesday stayed in the game.

Sheffield Wednesday's U18s took on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Youth Cup.

Bailey Cadamarteri and Isaac Holland both struck well as they had low shots saved by Goddard but those chances were as close as they came to equalising as a very good Blackburn side held on to their lead.