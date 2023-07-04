Watford legend Troy Deeney knows exactly how Xisco Munoz works and he is hopeful that the new Sheffield Wednesday manager will be a success at Hillsborough.

Troy Deeney was a key figure in the Watford side that were led back to the Premier League by Xisco in 2021, with the Spaniard having taken charge in December 2020 after the sacking of Vladimir Ivić.

Following that promotion, Deeney was keen to praise the Spaniard for his part in the return to the top flight, with Xisco having up to that point made sure that the credit had gone to the players.

Speaking in the wake of their securing promotion, Deeney said at the time: “From the start of the season to second half of the season is chalk and cheese, the change he’s made is great. It’s given the boys a freedom of character and identity and I think when you’re around him, you can feel that energy, that happiness, it just pours out of him and you can’t help but like the man and I think he’s been great.

“I said it after the Millwall game [when Watford won promotion] he deserves an awful lot of credit. He’s a manager that will always give credit to the players and you appreciate that but in certain moments, I think he needs to be patted on the back as well.”