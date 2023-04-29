The Owls took on Shrewsbury this afternoon as they looked for three more points to equal a club record points tally of 93, though ultimately it turned out not to be enough to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.
A Smith hattrick - that took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season - was enough to secure all three points, and you can hear what he had to say about the supporters, building momentum and having other forwards back in the video above - and below you can find all the fallout from the afternoon in a number of articles.
The Owls took an early lead after a brilliantly worked goal that was finished off by the Owls’ top scorer, he then got on the end of a Marvin Johnson cross and Barry Bannan throughball to make it 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. You can check out those goals here:
And if you want to listen to what Darren Moore had to say about his striker, we’ve got you covered there too...