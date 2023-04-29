The Owls took on Shrewsbury this afternoon as they looked for three more points to equal a club record points tally of 93, though ultimately it turned out not to be enough to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

A Smith hattrick - that took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season - was enough to secure all three points, and you can hear what he had to say about the supporters, building momentum and having other forwards back in the video above - and below you can find all the fallout from the afternoon in a number of articles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls took an early lead after a brilliantly worked goal that was finished off by the Owls’ top scorer, he then got on the end of a Marvin Johnson cross and Barry Bannan throughball to make it 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. You can check out those goals here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you want to listen to what Darren Moore had to say about his striker, we’ve got you covered there too...

Advertisement Hide Ad