Sheffield Wednesday boss reassures fans after star Owl was substituted v Shrewsbury Town

Several Sheffield Wednesday will have been concerned when they saw Liam Palmer substituted after receiving treatment in the win over Shrewsbury Town.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:15 BST

The Owls stalwart has been almost ever-present for Wednesday this season, playing a key part in their promotion push and proving vital in various different positions in Darren Moore’s side.

On Saturday it was confirmed that they would finish third in League One this season, missing out on the automatic promotion places to Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, meaning that they now have at least three games left to play this season.

So when Palmer went off in the 89th there was concern that he may be at risk for the upcoming run of games, however Moore says that it was just a cramp – suggesting that there’s nothing to worry about before Derby County’s visit to Hillsborough next weekend.

“We think he was cramping up at the end,” the Owls boss told The Star. “He came off and when I asked if he was alright he said that he was fine, so we think it’s just cramp. He’s soldiered on all season, he’s been tremendous, but he’s still got some work to do.”

Meanwhile, there was a welcome return for Josh Windass as he came on for he final stages of the game after weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Following the Derby game Wednesday will face either the Rams, Bolton Wanderers or Peterborough United over two legs for a place at Wembley, with Moore’s side earning the right to have the deciding second leg on home soil at S6.

Liam Palmer came off towards the end of Sheffield Wednesday's win over Shrewsbury Town. (Steve Ellis)Liam Palmer came off towards the end of Sheffield Wednesday's win over Shrewsbury Town. (Steve Ellis)
Liam Palmer came off towards the end of Sheffield Wednesday's win over Shrewsbury Town. (Steve Ellis)

