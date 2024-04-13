Stoke City's old Sheffield Wednesday foe showers praise on Owl he had revealing chat with
Danny Röhl has been praised nationally for his impact on Wednesday, who have rallied back from their worst ever start to a league campaign to head into the final four matches of the league season level on points with Huddersfield Town in the first safety spot. A win over Stoke today would pull them level on points with the Potters in a tight-knit relegation scrap involving a number of sides.
Speaking on his counterpart ahead of their trip to S6, Schumacher said: “I think Danny Röhl has done brilliant. When I came up against them earlier in the season he had not long taken over at Sheffield Wednesday and he's a really good lad. He said what his ideas were and how he wanted his team to play.
“In January he brought in some really good signings and they've kicked on. They've played really good football, picked up loads of points and dragged themselves back into the mix to try to stay up. That's all credit to him, he's been brilliant for them.”
Wednesday’s latest point came courtesy of a dramatic 2-2 draw with promotion chasers Norwich City on Tuesday evening. Schumacher is a manager who knows all about tussles with Wednesday having steered Plymouth Argyle past them in the League One promotion race last season.
He continued: “On Tuesday night they were 2-0 down to Norwich and it could have been more but they showed character, like Sheffield Wednesday showed the season before when I came up against them loads of times. They can come from behind and were physical and aggressive and fought themselves to get a point out of that game. They'll be confident and I'm sure their crowd will get behind them. We need to be ready for that.”